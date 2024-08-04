The police officer was knocked to the floor then punched and kicked while some members of the public attempted to hold off the mob.

Around one thousand far-right, anti-immigration protestors gathered in Liverpool on Saturday and clashed with police and anti-racism protestors in the city centre.

Bricks were hurled at riot police, shops were attacked on Church Street and dramatic footage captured the moment an officer was forced off a motorbike and attacked on The Strand.

The video, posted by Sure_Proof5841 on Reddit/Liverpool and entitled ‘this is scary’, shows the isolated officer being punched and kicked by a masked person dressed all in black. Members of the public attempt to hold off the mob, but the officer is attacked from behind by a masked assailant wearing a red t-shirt.

Onlookers can be heard shouting ‘oh no! and ‘oh my God!’ amid wailing sirens as the officer flees and leaves the motorbike before riot police arrive on the scene.

A police officer was knocked of a motorbike and attacked by a mob in Liverpool. | Sure_Proof5841/r/Liverpool

Multiple towns and cities across the UK, including Bristol, Manchester, Blackpool and Belfast, saw clashes between anti-immigration demonstrators and counter-protesters on Saturday.

Tensions have been high after three young girls - Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar - were killed in a mass stabbing in Southport on Monday.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said people involved in, the clashes ‘will pay the price’ and that ‘criminal violence and disorder has no place on Britain's streets’.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the police have his ‘full support’ to take action against ‘extremists’ attempting to ‘sow hate’ by intimidating communities as he held emergency talks with ministers over the unrest.

The far right has drawn condemnation from MPs across the political spectrum after disorder in London , Manchester, Southport and Hartlepool came before Saturday's violence.