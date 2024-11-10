The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash returns this December, with thousands of red and blue Santas set to sprint around the city.

First launching in 2004, the festive run is celebrating its 20th anniversary and more than 4,000 people have already signed up to take part in this year’s run through the streets of Liverpool, in aid of Claire House Children’s Hospice.

In true Scouse fashion, runners will dress up in either red or blue Santa suits, which can be picked up from the pop-up shop in St John's shopping centre, with kids also able to take part in a 1K Mini Dash.

Aiming to bring the people of Liverpool together, the run is not timed and competitive racing is discouraged, with people of all ages and abilities taking part. Prams and pets are often seen along the route too.

Runners dressed in Father Christmas take part in the annual five-kilometre Santa Dash. | AFP via Getty Images

When is Liverpool Santa Dash 2024?

The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash takes place on Sunday, December 1, with the 5K route starting at 9.30am from the Pier Head. The race is expected to finish at 11.00am, at which time the child-friendly 1K Mini Dash will commence.

How do I enter?

Online entries will close on November 14 at midnight. You can enter in person at the pop up shop in St Johns until 5.00pm on November 30. The standard red suit entry fee is £26 and the standard blue suit entry fee is £28. The standard Mini Dash entry fee is £15 and child Santa suits are only available in red.

Even the Grinch (aka a dog named Pugsley) turned up for the Santa Dash in 2022. | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool Santa Dash 2024 route

The 5K route starts from Pier Head, passing through the Royal Albert Dock, winding its way through the city centre, before a grandstand finish line featuring stilt-walking festive characters and ‘real’ snow outside Liverpool Town Hall. Full route (from start to finish) :

The Strand

Hartley Quay

Salthouse Quay

Gower Street

James Street

Lord Street

North John Street

Victoria Street

Stanley Street

Dale Street

Hatton Garden

Vauxhall Road

Leeds Street

Old Hall Street

Titherbarn Street

Moorfields

Dale Street

Liverpool Town Hall

Liverpool Santa Dash 2022. | AFP via Getty Images

Road closures

Road closures will be in place between 6.00am and 12.00pm on December 1 and the above roads will be reopened on a rolling basis as runners pass through.Castle Street and James Street will be closed until the end of the event.

