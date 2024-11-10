Liverpool Santa Dash 2024: Date, timings, location, route and road closures
First launching in 2004, the festive run is celebrating its 20th anniversary and more than 4,000 people have already signed up to take part in this year’s run through the streets of Liverpool, in aid of Claire House Children’s Hospice.
In true Scouse fashion, runners will dress up in either red or blue Santa suits, which can be picked up from the pop-up shop in St John's shopping centre, with kids also able to take part in a 1K Mini Dash.
Aiming to bring the people of Liverpool together, the run is not timed and competitive racing is discouraged, with people of all ages and abilities taking part. Prams and pets are often seen along the route too.
When is Liverpool Santa Dash 2024?
The BTR Liverpool Santa Dash takes place on Sunday, December 1, with the 5K route starting at 9.30am from the Pier Head. The race is expected to finish at 11.00am, at which time the child-friendly 1K Mini Dash will commence.
How do I enter?
Online entries will close on November 14 at midnight. You can enter in person at the pop up shop in St Johns until 5.00pm on November 30. The standard red suit entry fee is £26 and the standard blue suit entry fee is £28. The standard Mini Dash entry fee is £15 and child Santa suits are only available in red.
Liverpool Santa Dash 2024 route
The 5K route starts from Pier Head, passing through the Royal Albert Dock, winding its way through the city centre, before a grandstand finish line featuring stilt-walking festive characters and ‘real’ snow outside Liverpool Town Hall. Full route (from start to finish) :
- The Strand
- Hartley Quay
- Salthouse Quay
- Gower Street
- James Street
- Lord Street
- North John Street
- Victoria Street
- Stanley Street
- Dale Street
- Hatton Garden
- Vauxhall Road
- Leeds Street
- Old Hall Street
- Titherbarn Street
- Moorfields
- Dale Street
- Liverpool Town Hall
Road closures
Road closures will be in place between 6.00am and 12.00pm on December 1 and the above roads will be reopened on a rolling basis as runners pass through.Castle Street and James Street will be closed until the end of the event.
