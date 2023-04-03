Register
Liverpool school trials robot classroom assistant in UK first

The new robot assistant can even speak to students and staff.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 10:46 BST

A local school has a brand-new classroom helper, who isn’t human. BellaBot is an ‘intelligent delivery robot’ that can speak to staff and students, carry equipment and even recommend books.

Originally designed by Chinese company Pudu for the hospitality industry, BellaBot has been used in UK restaurants such as Bella Italia. It is now being repurposed for schools by Preston-based tech firm GW Robotics.

St John Bosco Arts College, Croxteth, is the lucky school chosen to trial the robot, with the aim of preparing students for the modern world and inspiring careers in the tech industry. It is the first ever UK school to trial the innovative technology.

BellaBot’s tech:

  • The robot has a cat-like interface and dozens of different facial expressions such as smiling, laughing and winking.
  • It also has 3D sensors and a camera, enabling it to travel around the school without bumping into students.
  • BellaBot has an artificial-intelligence voice, meaning it can speak to staff and students and create positive emotional connections.

What’s been said: “We believe this initiative will revolutionise the learning experience at our school, as it will help us inculcate our values of love, faith, community, respect, and hope in their hearts and minds,” says headteacher, Darren Gidman.

“Currently, 26% of the UK’s tech workforce are women and as an all-girls school we hope to inspire more females into the sector through this trial. They will be able to see the humanistic side of coding and tech for themselves.”

BellaBot has a cat-like interface. Image: MIKI Yoshihito via Wikimedia
