New film explores people and identity in every postcode in Liverpool - watch trailer
Liverpool Story: Portrait of a City has been created by local independent company Shut Out The Light Films, who also made the captivating Almost Liverpool 8 documentary in 2021.
The crew spent the whole of last year filming in neighbourhoods across the city, to create an intimate documentary of the communities, voices and daily life in Liverpool over the passing of the seasons.
Producer and editor Christie Allanson told LiverpoolWorld: "We filmed over 2023 in every postcode of Liverpool, and now have a beautiful film documenting the people, places and passing of time in this world famous city - but made by people who live here.
"It's a poetic presentation of the lesser-known Liverpool and we think the film features something for everyone. So often Liverpool is a backdrop, but now it's taking centre stage!"
Liverpool Story follows themes of home, belonging and memory and explores everything from drag nights to doggy day care. You can watch attached trailer for a preview.
The film will premiere at the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic on Thursday, November 21 - tickets are available on the Philharmonic official website. Film goers will also get to experience an organ introduction from resident organist Dave Nicholas, who performs as the venue's unique Walturdaw cinema screen rises from the stage.
‘Liverpool Story’ will be released in UK cinemas from the same date, November 21.
Director Daniel Draper said: “Liverpool’s become a go-to destination for productions - easily disguised as London, New York, Moscow or even Gotham City. Given this, I thought it was time to make Liverpool the leading lady of her own film. I spent a year walking and filming the streets of the place I call home, documenting how a city operates over a single year and ultimately making a film about humans; the importance of community, fragile memories and the passing of time.”
