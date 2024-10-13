Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stephen Graham has joined the cast of the new Peaky Blinders film, alongside several other notable actors.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirkby-born actor played the role of Hayden Stagg in the sixth season of the original series and will return for the next chapter alongside Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck. Speaking to Deadline, Graham confirmed his involvement and said he is “looking forward to seeing the lads again.”

Much of the original BBC TV series, which is set in post-WWI Britain, was filmed at locations across Merseyside, including St George’s Hall and Liverpool Cathedral, and film production crews have already been spotted in Aintree and Liverpool city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new film is being produced for hit streaming service Netflix, made in association with BBC Film. Netflix previously confirmed that Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth will star alongside lead-actor Cillian Murphy, who plays notorious gangster, Thomas Shelby,

Successful actor, Stephen Graham, was born in Kirkby and rose to fame after his role in This Is England. He has received numerous accolades, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, and recently starred in hit Netflix series, Bodies. | Getty Images

Being produced as a continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season series, the movie will be set in Birmingham, with creator Steven Knight commenting: “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Other than the detail that the film will be set during World War II, the plot remains highly secretive but Knight told fans to expect something “extraordinary”. A release date has not yet been revealed.

Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in a Peaky Blinders new movie coming to Netflix, made in association with BBC Film. | Netflix

Confirmed Peaky Blinders movie cast

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place Part II)

Rebecca Ferguson (Dune, Mission Impossible)

Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs, The Hateful Eight)

Stephen Graham (Matilda, Boiling Point)

Sophie Rundle (After the Flood, Gentleman Jack)

Ned Dennehy (Culprits, The Peripheral)

Packy Lee (Blue Lights)

Ian Peck (His Dark Materials, Robin Hood)

Jay Lycurgo (Steve, Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin)