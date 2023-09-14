The Smithdown Road eatery will compete with nine other restaurants for a national title.

An independent Liverpool eatery has thanked their customers after being named Best Restaurant in the North West for the second year in a row.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that PICNIC been named best in the North West and would represent the region in the national final of the Uber Eats’ Restaurant Awards 2023.

Now, the PICNIC team have taken to Instagram to share their excitement. The post reads: “WE’RE THROUGH!!! Thank you SO MUCH for all your votes and support! We’re thrilled as a team to be named North West Best Restaurant from Uber Eats for two years on the run!!!

“In 3 weeks time we travel to London to showcase what PICNIC is about to celebrity Judges including @prueleith & @galettigram to be up for the chance of winning the best in the UK against 10 other amazing brands! Thank you!“

Uber Eat’s Restaurant Awards 2023

The North West category was once again dominated by Merseyside venues, including Caribou Poutine and Nashville Cluck. However, Smithdown Road’s PICNIC has once again won the regional title and made it into the national final for a second year running.

PICNIC opened in 2019 after starting as an online business and gaining a cult following. Known for healthier fast food options, the award-winning venue has gone from strength to strength and is also opening a second store in the heart of West Derby Village.

Now, PICNIC will compete with nine other restaurants for the national title, with the overall winner set to receive £100,000 to invest in their restaurant.

About the awards: Spanning over 35 towns and cities, and representing 33 different types of cuisine, the awards celebrate the best restaurants in each region and highlights the diversity of the industry.