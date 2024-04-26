Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool is preparing to transform into ‘Taylor Town’ as the world’s biggest pop star heads to the city this summer.

Earlier this year, it was revealed Taylor Swift’s three nights at Anfield has been given a special code name by Culture Liverpool. It is the first time the Anti-Hero singer has performed in the UK for five years. Now, work is under way for a “Taylor Town glow-up” as the city gets ready to welcome the global megastar in June.

The UK and Europe leg of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour kicks off on May 9 in Paris and will wrap up in August in London. Fans described the experience of simply registering to sign up for tickets as “insane” while the grab for access to watch the American superstar in action was likened to a “bloodbath” given her popularity with UK fans.

Addressing the Liverpool Council culture and economy select committee in January, Sue Gibson of Culture Liverpool, revealed a special working group has been established to plan for the three nights in L4. Ms Gibson said it has even been given a special name to reflect the event: Taylor Town.

She added how when people come into the city in June on public transport, the presence of the multi-Grammy award winner will be felt. Ms Gibson said: “When you get off a train, it won’t be hard to notice Taylor Swift has landed.”

According to the register of contracts handed out by Liverpool Council, a project has been commissioned by Culture Liverpool for “artistic commissions for the delivery of Liverpool Loves Taylor project.” The terms were awarded to Make CIC, a city-based social enterprise. On social media, Liverpool Council called on Swifties to “keep your eyes peeled for some exciting announcements” as the city transforms into “TaylorTown.”

A number of elements go into the preparation for hosting the 34-year-old’s gigs in the city, with a particular focus on safeguarding given the likely younger age bracket of fans expected to flock to the home of Liverpool FC. The Anfield shows are not the singer’s first foray with Liverpool, of course.

Ahead of the announcement of her sell-out tour, Taylor was spotted filming at landmarks across the city for the video to accompany her single I Can See You. The video featured actress Joey King and Twilight actor and Swift’s ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner.

Posting online about the video after its release, the singer said she was “so proud” of the Liverpool-based shoot. In the video Joey is seen leaving a van on Castle Street before “breaking in” to a room inside the Cunard Building (the interior was filmed in the old NatWest building on Castle Street which is full of glass boxes with former outfits Taylor Swift has worn on previous tours and music videos.

Joey is joined by Lautner as they start fighting a gang of masked men inside the iconic building. Once Swift is freed from the vault all three of the celebs are seen running out of a side door of the Cunard Building on Water Street. Moments later the door is blown up behind them. A clip at the end of the video shows a white van driving by Tobacco Warehouse on Regent Street.

