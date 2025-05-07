Liverpool tops list of UK cities facing the most roadworks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool has been named the UK city with the most roadworks in 2024.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roadwork capitals of the UK have been revealed and Liverpool tops the list.

Experts at online tyre retailer, Blackcircles, sent Freedom of Information requests to UK local authorities to determine which areas had the most roadworks in 2024, the total number of road closures due to roadworks and the duration of each roadwork project carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research revealed that, outside of London, Liverpool is the UK city where motorists face the most roadworks. In 2024, 31,765 roadworks were carried out in the city, which is equivalent to 631 per 10,000 people.

In February, the Department for Transport committed almost £9 million to further repair roads in the Liverpool City Region.

Liverpool has been named the UK city with the most roadworks in 2024.

UK areas with the most roadworks per 10,000 people (outside of London)

Liverpool City Council: 31,765 (631 per 10,000) Southend-on-Sea City Council: 6,002 (329 per 10,000) City of York Council: 6,206 (300 per 10,000) Newport City Council: 4,202 (257 per 10,000) Bristol City Council: 10,929 (226 per 10,000) Leicester City Council: 7,987 (210 per 10,000) Birmingham City Council: 21,617 (185 per 10,000) Warrington Borough Council: 2,765 (130 per 10,000) Sunderland City Council: 3,515 (125 per 10,000) Newcastle upon Tyne City Council: 3,893 (125 per 10,000)