Liverpool true crime series: Ashley Dale murder documentary to be screened tonight - how to watch

The new crime series will look into the tragic murders of Ashley Dale, Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Elle Edwards in Merseyside.

By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 07:01 GMT
Three terrible crimes which shocked Merseyside are to feature in a new crime series which will be screened on TV on Tuesday night (December 5).

Each episode has been put together by LiverpoolWorld and they all feature notorious tragic murders, which took place in the city last year.

Five people lost their lives to gun crime on Merseyside in 2022, including nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel and council worker Ashley Dale, who were both killed in their own homes.

The new true crime series will delve into the terrible events that led to their deaths, the aftermath and the subsequent murder trials.

Ashley Dale, Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Elle Edwards were killed in Liverpool in 2022. Photo: Family handouts/AdobeAshley Dale, Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Elle Edwards were killed in Liverpool in 2022. Photo: Family handouts/Adobe
The last episode will look into the tragic death of 26-year-old Elle Edwards, who was an innocent bystander shot and killed outside a Wirral pub on Christmas Eve last year. The episode will delve into the investigation, trial and devastating impact on Elle's family, as we near the anniversary of her murder.

How to watch Liverpool's new true crime series

The episodes will be aired on Freeview channel 276 from 7.40pm on Tuesday, December 8. The Ashley Dale documentary will premiere at 8.00pm. Shots! TV can also be streamed live here.

Liverpool true crime series schedule

