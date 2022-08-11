The popular restaurant and bar on Water Street has sold booze for nine years.

A date has been set for a crunch meeting as to whether a city centre venue can keep hold of its alcohol licence.

Liverpool Council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee will assess the operating terms at Oh Me Oh My at West Africa House, Water Street after complaints were raised about noise from the venue.

A hearing date has been set for Wednesday August 31 to determine whether the site, popular with weddings, can continue to sell alcohol after nine years.

Oh Me Oh My. Image: Google

The licence review has been sought by city centre councillor Nick Small, who said he had received noise complaints from residents living in West Africa House about noise nuisance and disturbance from the premises. His representation added: “Under the current premises licence live and amplified music is permitted until 2am, but this is causing problems for neighbouring residents who can hear this late at night. This is preventing residents from sleeping.”

Cllr Small has put forward a number of suggestions for conditions to be attached to the popular venue’s licence, including the fitting of a noise limiter. Natalie Haywood, managing director at the Leaf group of companies that manages Oh Me Oh My, previously told the LDRS she was confident they would be successful.

Currently Oh Me Oh My has a licence to open from 7am to 2am and sell alcohol from 11am to 2am. The venue’s outside area ceases operating at 11pm with recorded music allowed from 8am and live music at 11am.

The move to review the licence has been supported by a resident who has submitted a written representation to the committee. The correspondent, who is a resident of West Africa House, said they had been disturbed by the venue since the first day they moved in.

The document said: “It was vibrating through the walls and the pillows, preventing me personally from being able to sleep for many hours. I struggle with my health and it is important for me to be able to sleep well and I am not able to do that with the noise disturbances caused by the premises downstairs.

“Having been made aware of this being a long time issue for other residences, I fully support this application. This is not something we were made aware of, or even the existence of Oh Me Oh My, upon moving in.