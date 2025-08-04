1 . Chico - Chihuahua

Chico is a Chihuahua. Chico needs to be the only pet at home as he doesn't really care for other dogs, but can live with children aged 10 and over. He is house trained and likes to have company so ideally someone at home most of the day would suit him best. Chico has an array of medical needs, from mitral valve heart disease to cloudy eyes and some age related aches in between. He will need regular medication for the rest of his life. | Dogs Trust Merseyside