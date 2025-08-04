Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 60 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and golden oldies. So, why shop when you can adopt?
Below are 15 of the Merseyside rescue centre’s residents who are searching for a family to call their own. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Chico - Chihuahua
Chico is a Chihuahua. Chico needs to be the only pet at home as he doesn't really care for other dogs, but can live with children aged 10 and over. He is house trained and likes to have company so ideally someone at home most of the day would suit him best. Chico has an array of medical needs, from mitral valve heart disease to cloudy eyes and some age related aches in between. He will need regular medication for the rest of his life. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Akya - German Shepherd cross
Ayka can live with high school aged children but needs to be the only pet at home as she is very under socialised with other dogs. Dogs Trust have no background information for her and she will need all of her basic training. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Cilla - Siberian Husky
Cilla is a Siberian Husky cross. She is looking for a home where any children are over the age of 14, and she is the only pet, although she can walk with some other dogs. She is house trained and once settled could be left for around two or three hours without worry. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Skylar - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross
Skylar is a one-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She can live with children who are over the age of 10 and confident around her bouncy nature. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
