New £70m Isle of Man ferry terminal finally opens in Liverpool. | Isle of Man Steam Packet Co.

The project has faced years of unexpected delays.

A £70m ferry terminal in Liverpool is set to finally welcome passengers after years of delays.

The first ferry to set sail for the new terminal at Prince’s Half-Tide Dock will depart from Douglas at 3.00pm on Tuesday, June 25, and arrive in Liverpool at approximately 5.45pm, following months of berthing trials.

Work on the project began in 2019, with a planned completion date during the summer of 2021, however it has faced years of delays - in part due to the covid-19 outbreak and unexploded World War Two bombs. Initially estimated to cost around £38m, more than £70m is now believed to have been spent on the terminal, which features a new passenger cafe.

Isle of Man fastcraft The Manannan berths at the new terminal in Liverpool during a trial run. Image: Isle of Man Government | Isle of Man Government

The new landing point is 800 metres downriver from the Pier Head facility, which has been used for ferries between Liverpool and the Isle of Man throughout the construction process. Passengers boarding on foot can access the terminal by a pedestrian bridge, while vehicle passengers are advised to use Jesse Hartley Way.

Operated by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Co., the terminal is expected to ‘provide an enhanced travel experience’ but there may be ‘teething’ problems. The ferry operator said: “As with sailing to any new facility, it will take time for our captains, crew and staff to become fully accustomed to the terminal, and rectify any teething issues.”

The Isle of Man Government’s Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK added: "Bringing the new terminal and its associated infrastructure into full use has been hugely anticipated and will soon become part of our regular travelling experience.

“Having visited the site at various stages during its development, I know much of the heavy and complex work that’s been undertaken will go unseen, but that passengers will appreciate such comfortable surroundings within a modern facility.”