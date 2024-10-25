Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maghull station takes the top spot in the World Cup of Stations 2024, beating King's Lynn and Dorridge in a the final public vote.

Merseyrail’s Maghull station has emerged victorious in the national grand final of the World Cup of Stations 2024, securing the title of Britain’s best railway station.

Forty-eight stations across the country battled for glory before the Sefton station beat finalists King’s Lynn and Dorridge in Friday’s decisive public vote to claim top spot.

This year’s World Cup of Stations celebrated the diverse businesses found in train stations across the country, highlighting facilities such as delis, florists, and cafes that enrich local communities and economies.

Workers at Maghull station celebrate winning the World Cup of Stations 2024. | Merseyrail

Maghull’s success is largely attributed to both its fantastic station team and to its popular café, ‘The Coffee Carriage,’ which opened in 2024. Founded by two local entrepreneurs, the café quickly became a community hub, offering a range of hot drinks, artisan bakes, and a welcoming atmosphere that has drawn both regular commuters and residents.

Rory McLellan, Co-owner of the Coffee Carriage said: “The support we’ve received has been overwhelming and as a small business still establishing ourselves in this community, this really means a lot. This victory means so much to us, and it’s incredible to see our station recognised on a national level. We’re proud to be a small part of what makes Maghull such a special place.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Maghull station has been recognised nationally and I know how much it means to all the people involved.

“This fantastic achievement is a testament to the incredible spirit of our local community, as well as the hard work of the station team and volunteers. Along with the folks at The Coffee Carriage, they have made Maghull a proper community hub where people feel welcome and connected.

“Winning this title is a celebration of everything that makes the Liverpool City Region special, and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who voted and supported us.”

The competition, organised by Rail Delivery Group, saw participation from stations across Great Britain, with more than 72,000 votes cast in previous years. Maghull now joins the ranks of past winners, including Wemyss Bay (2023), Stourbridge Junction (2021), and Huddersfield (2019).

