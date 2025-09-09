Major Runcorn bus station to close for 'significant' upgrade
A major Liverpool City Region bus station will close next week ahead of a “significant” transformation.
Runcorn’s Halton Lea Bus Station and its surrounding bus routes are set to benefit from an upgrade, with works beginning on Monday (September 15).
The improvements are part of the £710 million City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement, which supports major transport projects across the region.
The “vital” investment will deliver long term benefits for bus users by improving public transport routes in Runcorn.
Refurbishment work will begin this autumn at the northern busway viaduct at Runcorn Shopping City, with works expected to be completed by spring 2026.
To ensure continuity of services, a temporary bus station will operate from Second Avenue (WA7 2BS), directly beneath Halton Lea North Bus Station, which will be closed during the works. Arriva and Stagecoach will introduce new timetables for all services from Monday (September 15).
The project will include essential structural repairs, infrastructure upgrades, and carriageway resurfacing. Halton Borough Council says any road closures will be kept to a minimum and communicated in advance via official channels.
Councillor Paul Nolan, Halton Borough Council’s Executive Board Member for Environment and Urban Renewal, said “This investment marks a step forward for public transport in Runcorn made possible through the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.
“It reflects the region’s commitment to improving connectivity and ensuring Halton communities benefit from high-quality, reliable public transport. These upgrades will strengthen the network and support passengers and our communities today and into the future.”
Passengers are advised to check before you travel.