Man charged with killing Liverpool student - LiverpoolWorld news bulletin

Man charged with killing Liverpool student, Two men jailed after police officer hit by van, Katumba’s Halloween Carnival returns

A man has been charged after an incident in Oswestry that led to the death of Liverpool student Rebecca Steer. Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road, Oswestry, has been charged with the murder of the 22-year-old as well as causing grievous bodily harm and driving offences.

Two men jailed after police officer hit by van

Two men have been jailed following an incident in St Helens where a police officer was injured after being hit by a van. Umar Anwar, 31, of Birkdale Road, Rochdale and Ahmmad Anwar, of Deeplish Road, Rochdale, were convicted after the officer sustained injuries to his shoulder, right arm and leg.

Katumba’s Halloween Carnival returns