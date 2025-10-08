Man 'pushed onto tracks' at Liverpool Lime Street as CCTV image released
On Tuesday (October 7), at just after 5.00pm, a man was with two friends at the underground platform for the Wirral line at Liverpool Lime Street. British Transport Police said that as they walked down the platform, an unknown male pushed the victim onto the track.
Officers responded and the man had been helped off the tracks by members of the public. The victim was taken to hospital and he is not believed to have sustained any serious injuries.
Officers are carrying out CCTV and witness enquiries and have now released a CCTV of a man they are working to identify and locate a man in connection to the incident. This man left the station before officers arrived on scene.
A spokesperson for BTP said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.
“Anyone who recognises them or witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 517 of 7 October.
“Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”