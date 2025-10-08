'No further action' - Police conclude probe into Bootle nursery death of Jude Gerrard
It was reported at around 12.35pm on January 14 that two-year-old Jude had suffered a fatal medical episode at Early Learners Day Nursery, on Hawthorne Road, Bootle. Jude was taken to hospital by paramedics but was sadly pronounced dead at hospital.
In a statement shortly after his death, Jude’s family paid tribute to their ‘sweet boy’. They said: “We are absolutely heart broken and devastated beyond words by this shocking and unexpected loss of the love of our lives.
“I know all parents think this about their own children, but Jude truly was so incredibly special.
"Everybody who ever met him couldn’t help but instantly love him, and he had so much love for everyone too, even if he’d pretend to web you like Spider-Man or wrestle you like Hulk Hogan.
“Our lives will never be the same again, he really was too good to be true and we can’t believe he has been taken away from us like this, with something so preventable. He deserved so, so much more. We count ourselves so lucky we got to be his mummy and daddy for two and a half years, even though he should have had so much more time.”
In a new statement, Merseyside Police said an extensive investigation was carried out to establish the full circumstances and cause of Jude’s death, with a number of witnesses spoken to, CCTV footage assessed and “all options explored regarding potential criminal offences”.
The force continued: “Following careful consideration of the evidence gathered and after seeking advice from the Crown Prosecution Service, no further action will be taken.
“This decision has been communicated with Jude’s family, and the matter has now been referred to Environmental Health at Sefton Council.”
An inquest into Jude’s death was adjourned on January 29, pending investigations. According to the Ofsted website, Early Learners Day Nursery remains closed.