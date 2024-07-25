March with Pride Liverpool 2024: Timings, map, route and road closures
Liverpool’s annual March With Pride returns to the city next weekend, coinciding with the Pride in Liverpool festival on July 27. Last year, the march was held jointly with KyivPride, the LGBT+ organisation of the Ukrainian capital, as well as welcoming Ukrainian delegates and community members from across the UK and Europe. A record-breaking 20,000 people joined the march, with last year's theme, 'Shout it Loud' encouraging LGBT+ people to be proud of their identities. This year's march is expected to bring in similar numbers, with tens of thousands joining in to celebrate the LGBT+ community.
March with Pride 2024 timings, route and map
March with Pride will start at St. George’s Hall Plateau, mustering at 10.30am and kicking off at 12.00pm. The procession will move through the city centre before making its way, passing through Whitechapel, Lord Street, Castle Street and Dale Street, before making its way to the waterfront.
March with Pride 2024 road closures (11.00am-2.30pm)
- St George’s Plateau
- Lime Street
- William Brown Street
- Queen Square Bus Street
- St Johns Lane
- Whitechapel Lord Street
- Castle Street
- Cook Street
- Victoria Street
- Stanley Street
- Old Haymarket
- Strand Crossing
- Water Street
- Canada Boulevard
