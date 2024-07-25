March with Pride Liverpool 2024: Timings, map, route and road closures

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate.

Liverpool’s annual March With Pride returns to the city next weekend, coinciding with the Pride in Liverpool festival on July 27. Last year, the march was held jointly with KyivPride, the LGBT+ organisation of the Ukrainian capital, as well as welcoming Ukrainian delegates and community members from across the UK and Europe. A record-breaking 20,000 people joined the march, with last year's theme, 'Shout it Loud' encouraging LGBT+ people to be proud of their identities. This year's march is expected to bring in similar numbers, with tens of thousands joining in to celebrate the LGBT+ community.