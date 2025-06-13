28 people have been listed on the Merseyside Birthday Honours list including a hospital chaplain, a Home Office intelligence worker and a police constable.

The King's Birthday Honours mark the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the UK and are awarded as part of King Charles III's official birthday celebrations during the month of June.

The King's Birthday Honours mark the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the UK and are awarded as part of King Charles III's official birthday celebrations during the month of June. | Tim Rooke - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Take a look at the people who made the honours list:

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Elizabeth Dean. Lately Executive Director, Corporate Development and Delivery, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. For services to Transport. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Zoe Erin Gascoyne. Deputy Director, Offshore Corporate and Wealthy, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Complex Tax Investigations. (Wirral, Merseyside).

Mark King. Founder, Oliver King Foundation. For services to Public Health. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Richard Telford Perry. Head of Northern Engagement, Department for Transport. For services to Transport in the North of England. (Wallasey, Merseyside).

Catherine Ann Williams. Co-Founder, National Leasehold Campaign. For services to Housing and to Leaseholder. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

The Reverend Peter Martin Abrams. Hospital Chaplain and Spiritual Care and Chaplaincy Manager, Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to the community in Merseyside and West Lancashire. (Southport, Merseyside).

Robert Gregory Davies. Governor, Bank View High School, Merseyside. For services to Children and Adults with Special Educational Needs. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Hazel Fothergill. Police Staff, Executive Assistant, Merseyside Police. For services to Policing. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Janet Green. For services to Alder Hey Children ‘s Kidney Fund in Merseyside. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Rachel Sharon Hancocks. Founder, Your Space. For services to Autism in North Wales. (Wirral, Merseyside).

Dr Justin Charles David Hill. Lately Chief Executive Officer, YMCA St Helens. For services to the community in Merseyside. (Southport, Merseyside).

Mark David Hobin. Police Constable, Merseyside Police. For services to Policing. (St Helens, Merseyside).

Amy Hannah James. Intelligence Manager, Home Office. For services to the Protection of Vulnerable People. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Natasha Paula Jonas. For services to Boxing and to the community in Liverpool. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Mohan Singh Kundi. Chair, Sefton Carers Centre. For services to Charity. (Formby, Merseyside).

Arthur Roberts. Lately Chair, Community Foundations for Lancashire and Merseyside and Trustee, Community Foundation for Lancashire. For services to the community in Lancashire and Merseyside. (Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire).

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Dr Christopher Alan Goddard. Consultant in Anaesthetics and Intensive Care, Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to the community in Merseyside. (Ormskirk, Lancashire).

Dr George Peter Bramham. Acute Care Common Stem Doctor, Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Southport General Hospital. For services to the community in Merseyside. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Raymond Guy. Passenger Carrying Vehicle Driving Instructor, Arriva, North West and Wales. For services to Road Safety for Heavy Vehicles. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Karyn Denise Hannaway. For services to Sport and to the community in Sefton. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Martin Johnson. Operating Department Practitioner, Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Southport General Hospital. For services to the community in North West England. (Southport, Merseyside).

Elizabeth Helen Louise Parsons. Theatre Practitioner, Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Southport General Hospital. For services to the community in Merseyside. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Paul Smith. Senior Paramedic Team Leader, North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust. For services to the community in Merseyside. (Southport, Merseyside).

Catherine Anne Stanley. Chief Executive, Huntington‘s Disease Association. For services to People with Huntington‘s Disease. (Liverpool, Merseyside).

Lisa Marie Vint. For services to Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention in Merseyside. (Prescot, Merseyside).

The Royal Victorian Order

CVO

Mark Francis Whitlock Blundell. Lord-Lieutenant of Merseyside. (Merseyside).

