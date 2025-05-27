King Charles expressed his shock a car veered into crowds during the Liverpool Premier League parade.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King and Queen said they were “deeply shocked and saddened” after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during the Liverpool FC’s Premier League parade on Monday (May 26).

Hundreds of thousands of people celebrated the title winners but, after Liverpool's open Top bus reached its final destination further down The Strand, a car veered into pedestrians on Water Street at around 6.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Merseyside Police confirmed they had a arrested a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area around two hours after the incident that left dozens of people, including four children, injured.

King Charles. Photo: Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In a statement on Tuesday (May 27), King Charles III said: “My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events that took place in Liverpool on Monday. It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for many could end in such distressing circumstances.

“At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

“Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured.”

A Merseyside Police update is expected at around 3.00pm today.