Work has commenced at Cammell Laird on the first new Mersey Ferry in over 60 years, involving 25 apprentices and heralding a new era for the iconic vessel.

Work is now underway on construction of the first new Mersey Ferry in more than six decades. Almost 12 months on from a £26m deal with Cammell Laird to keep shipbuilding on Merseyside, crews have officially started work on a new vessel to continue historic river crossings for generations to come.

More than 120 people are to start work on the “cleaner, greener vessel” after a new ship was first commissioned in November 2023 – the first since the 1960s. An initial tender for the ferry was put out five years ago, with a pause on the search owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the all-important steel cutting, construction is now underway at APCL’s Cammell Laird Birkenhead facility, where the state-of-the-art Mersey Ferry is being built. The hull is beginning to take shape thanks to more than 90,000 metres of welding, and a total of 327 tonnes of steel, creating the backbone of the ferry. A CGI video (see below) has given a first glimpse inside the vessel.

From platers to welders, 25 apprentices are investing a total of 17,000 hours on the history-making project. Expected to set sail by summer 2026, the new Mersey Ferry will feature state of the art navigation and steering systems as well as providing improved spaces for events and functions.

There were fears the historic ferries could have been lost to the Mersey in the 1970s when a bill was put to Parliament to end the service. This was defeated and the crossings have continued ever since.

They were immortalised in Gerry and the Pacemakers’ iconic song, Ferry across the Mersey in 1965. It was revealed in September how in a nod to its heritage, the ferry’s exterior will retain the traditional livery and colours that are well known to passengers.

The lower deck will feature new seating, bike storage, and an event space. On the upper deck, passengers will be treated to panoramic views of the Mersey through full-length windows, with a bar area and event space suitable for weddings, parties, and corporate events.

A designated lift will provide easy access to the upper deck, ensuring all passengers, regardless of mobility, can enjoy the ferry’s amenities and views. Steve Rotheram, Mayor of Liverpool City Region, said: “The world-famous Mersey Ferry has inspired books and songs and has been making waves in our city region for more than 100 years.

“Today, we begin its next chapter. As a staple of our heritage, the ferry has connected millions of people over its 800-year history, many of whom will remember the first time they hopped aboard.

“We want future generations to experience that same feeling, which is why we’re investing in a new boat and why we’ve developed a 20-year strategy to keep the Mersey Ferries on the water for many more years to come.”

David McGinley, chief executive of APCL Group added: “Cammell Laird has a long history of supporting Mersey Ferries, our facility has built 15 of the vessels, dating back to 1836, as well as helping to maintain the current fleet. This new project will be built by apprentices working alongside our highly- experienced teams to create a state-of-the-art vessel that we will all be able to enjoy for decades to come.

“Cammell Laird is excited to be working with the team and to bring to life a project that has been many years in the making, which will further cement our history together.”

