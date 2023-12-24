Mersey Tunnels go toll free for Christmas 2023 - full details
Travelling between Wirral and Liverpool is free once again this Christmas, as Mersey Tunnels tolls are waived.
Merseytravel will also operate free Stagecoach services on Christmas Day, covering most key hospital routes around the Liverpool City Region.
Both the Birkenhead (Queenway) and Wallasey (Kingsway) Mersey Tunnels tolls will be free between 10.00pm on Christmas Eve until 6.00pm on Boxing Day.
However, the Birkenhead is closed between 9.00pm and 6.30am each day, due to continued restorative works.
For more details, and to check out public transport updates, visit Merseytravel.