MerseyMade announces closure of much-loved Liverpool shop, cafe and hub

Liverpool’s much-loved creative hub, shop and cafe MerseyMade has announced its closure, after serving customers for almost five years.

Created by Vicky Gawith, the independent venue for artists and makers stocks a selection of delights from over 100 local businesses, ranging from original paintings, prints and jewellery to homeware and gifts. The two-storey shop, cafe and workspace is located in the historic Chancery Building on the corner of Paradise Street, steps away from Liverpool ONE.

Despite opening a second permanent venue in the beautiful seaside town of West Kirby last summer, MerseyMade’s flag ship Liverpool store will close in May, due to ‘unsustainable costs’.

Sharing the news on social media, owner Vicky Gawith said: “We have some important news to share - and although it makes us a little sad, we are making this change for all the right reasons! We wanted to let you know that at the end of May we will be closing the doors to our flagship Liverpool shop.

“This is by no means goodbye though…. our West Kirby shop is unaffected and will remain open and we are on the look-out for a new Liverpool home - we just haven’t found the right space yet.

Vicky Gawith owns MerseyMade which stocks goods from over 100 local businesses.

“It’s been a tough decision to leave this space as we love it on Paradise Street, but the rising and unsustainable costs of running our existing Liverpool shop and cafe have forced us to make the very difficult decision not to renew our contract here.”