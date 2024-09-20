Merseyrail disruption expected due to closure of major line
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Merseyrail’s Southport line will be disrupted next month as engineers carry out upgrades.
Network Rail will spend an estimated 10 days carrying out track renewal works including upgrading signalling systems. Work will begin on Saturday, October 5 with services expected to return to normal from Tuesday, October 15..
Rail replacement buses will operate between Southport and Formby, calling at all stations. Trains will be running between Formby and Liverpool Central. Journey times will be extended during the works, and Merseyrail is advising customers to allow additional time for their journeys.
Normal service is expected to resume on Tuesday, October 15 and more information is available via the Merseyrail website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.