Merseyrail services ‘may be affected’ by RMT train strikes

News bulletin: Former Liverpool and Everton striker David Johnson has died aged 71, more train strikes on the horizon, call-out to creatives for Eurovision festival.

🚉 Train passengers will face disruption as the RMT announced eight days of strike action after industry bosses failed to offer any new deals to reach a settlement. More than 40,000 RMT members will strike on December 13, 14, 16 and 17 and on January 3,4,6 and 7.

Merseyrail staff are not involved in the industrial action, however, the operator has said services ‘may be affected’ by the RMT walk outs. Merseyrail are currently working with Network Rail to understand what train service can still run on strike days. Once confirmed the details will be announced on all Merseyrail channels.

Advertisement

The UK-wide strike on Saturday, November 26, by Aslef, will not affect Merseyrail services. A full timetable will be in operation.

🔴 Former Liverpool and Everton striker David Johnson, affectionately known as ‘Doc’, has died aged 71. A post on the official LFC Twitter said, “The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with David’s family and friends.”