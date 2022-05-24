Transport disruption for victory parade, public health advice issued over monkeypox, dog thefts in Merseyside.

🚉 with the victory parade for Liverpool FC taking place in the city on Sunday, Merseyrail have announced some changes to the timetable.

A 30-minute service will run on all lines with some alterations to train times and station closures.

Due to the large crowds expected, Lime Street Lower Level and James Street stations in the city centre will be closed all day, as will Bromborough Rake, Green Lane and Capenhurst.

For passengers travelling on Merseyrail services into Liverpool city centre, Northern line trains will call at Moorfields only and Wirral line trains will call at Liverpool Central only.

Fans celebrate with the Liverpool team during the open-top bus parade to celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League on June 2, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Lime Street mainline station will be incredibly busy this weekend and passengers will see crowd control queuing measures in place. This will ensure that Network Rail and train operators can keep passengers moving safely.

Northern services will be limited, please check timetables before travelling. There will be no TransPennine Express services due to planned industrial action.

Merseytravel and transport operators have reminded passangers that Sunday services will be in operation and there is still less rail and bus capacity than when Liverpool FC last held a victory parade in 2019.

People who plan to attend the parade are strongly advised to stay local if they can and walk or cycle if possible.

🦠 Several cases of monkeypox have been identified in England over the last fortnight, although to date, none have been identified in Liverpool.

Liverpool City Council said anyone with concerns that they could be infected with monkeypox is advised to contact NHS 111 or a sexual health clinic.

🐶 Dozens of dogs were reported stolen in Merseyside last year, figures reveal. A missing pets charity said an increase in dog thefts across the UK is linked to the pandemic.