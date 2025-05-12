Discover the line-up, ticket availability, and essential information for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take over Liverpool’s stunning Sefton Park is less than two weeks. As the city prepares for one of the biggest events of the year, we have put together a guide to everything you need to know about the three day festival.

Who is performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025?

Friday May 23 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Biffy Clyro

Natasha Bedingfield

James Hype

The Wombats

Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Barry Can’t Swim

Confidence Man

D.O.D

Jazzy

Katy B

Nia Archives

Prospa

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Charlie Hedges

Fish56Octagon

Girls Don't Sync

Kettama

Martha

Paige Tomlinson

BBC Introducing Stage

Crawlers

Esme Emerson

JayaHadADream

Leonie Biney

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend 2024. | BBC Public Service/Sarah Jeynes/Jamie Simonds

Saturday May 24 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

Blossoms

Sugababes

Myles Smith

Sam Fender

Tom Odell

Wolf Alice

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Aitch b2b AJ Tracey

Artemas

Good Neighbours

Inhaler

Jordan Adetunji

Radio 1 Dance Stage

Arielle Free

Charlotte Plank

Connor Coates

Danny Howard

Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

Erin LeCount

Jetta

KOJ

Liang Lawrence

LUVCAT

Mackenzy Mackay

Sienna Spiro

Superlate

Sunday, May 25 line-up

Radio 1 Main Stage

HAIM

Jorja Smith

Lola Young

Mumford & Sons

Tate McRae

Wet Leg

Radio 1 New Music Stage

FLO

JADE

Joy Crookes

Self Esteem

South Arcade

Radio 1 Dance

Charlie Tee

ESSEL

Jeremiah Asiamah

Martha

Sarah Story

BBC Introducing Stage

aimei 媚

Courting

Dirty Nice

Fat Dog

Keyside

Le Boom

PaisleighB

Pixey

The Palm House and Sefton Park in Liverpool. | Paul - stock.adobe.com

Are tickets still available for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool?

Saturday and Sunday tickets have now sold out. Friday tickets are available here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will I get BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets?

All tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend events will be digital tickets.

You will be able to access your digital tickets by logging into your Ticketmaster account. Tickets will be released to your Ticketmaster App within two weeks of the event, and no later than three days before. Your phone is your ticket. Tickets will not be available to print.

When do gates open for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025?

Ticketmaster has confirmed that gates will open at 11.00am for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25. Gate times for Friday, May 23 will be available in due course.

When is last entry for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025?

On all event days, the last entry is at 8.45pm, and the events will end no later than 10.00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food and drink stalls at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025

There will be plenty of food options for you to choose from at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, including child friendly options and vegan, vegetarian and gluten free choices. Options will include homemade pizzas, plant based dishes, curries, quality burgers, fish & chips, loaded fries, ice cream vendors and more.

There will be hot and cold beverages available and there will be a number of bars serving beers, ciders, wines and spirits, some of which will come from local suppliers.

Sam Fender. | Getty Images

Public transport for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Sefton Park

There will be a dedicated shuttle bus service for Big Weekend. Buses will operate from the city centre on Charlotte Street / Elliot Street to Croxteth Drive at the event site. The service will run every 30 minutes at the following times:

Friday: From the city centre to the event 12pm - 5.00pm. | Return to the city centre from the event finish –11.30pm.

Saturday & Sunday: From the city centre to the event 9.00am to 5.00pm. | Return to the city centre from the event finish –11.30pm.

Shuttle bus tickets cost £2 per single journey and can only be purchased on board. Advance purchase is not available.

Other bus services include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool ONE bus station to Speke and reverse 82, 82a.

Liverpool ONE to Halewood 75, 80, 80a (JL Airport and reverse, 26, 27 (Sheil Road Circular to Sefton Park Road).

Liverpool ONE 86a to John Lennon Airport and reverse.

Queen Square to Ullet Road, 76.

Bootle Bus Station to Aigburth Vale (Sefton Park) 68, 68A, 68B, 68E

The nearest train stations are St Michaels and Mossley Hill. Information can be found via Merseyrail.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend bag allowance & prohibited items

Guests can bring one small bag per person (no bigger than A4 size – W21cm x H30cm x D8cm). There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities.

The following articles are not permitted at the event:

Drugs, including so called legal highs

Drones

Professional photography equipment

Animals other than registered assistance dogs

Alcohol (unless purchased on site)

Selfie Sticks

Chairs (except for registered access customers and those approved for accessible viewing areas

Golf / large umbrellas (1 metre or more)

Flags

Knives

Fireworks

Smoke canisters

Sky or Chinese lanterns

Gas canisters (including aerosols over 250ml and nitrous oxide / CO2 Dispensers)

Megaphones

Air horns

Sound systems

Spray cans

Balloons

Flares

Weapons

Dangerous or hazardous items

Laser devices

Glass (including perfume and aftershave)

Cans

Poles

Blow torches

Unauthorised items for trading, including any goods using unauthorised event logos

Any article that might be used as a weapon and / or compromise public safety including unofficial tabards / high-viz