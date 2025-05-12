Radio 1's Big Weekend 2025 in Liverpool: Line up, opening times, security, public transport & tickets
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take over Liverpool’s stunning Sefton Park is less than two weeks. As the city prepares for one of the biggest events of the year, we have put together a guide to everything you need to know about the three day festival.
Who is performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025?
Friday May 23 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Biffy Clyro
- Natasha Bedingfield
- James Hype
- The Wombats
- Tom Grennan
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Confidence Man
- D.O.D
- Jazzy
- Katy B
- Nia Archives
- Prospa
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Charlie Hedges
- Fish56Octagon
- Girls Don't Sync
- Kettama
- Martha
- Paige Tomlinson
BBC Introducing Stage
- Crawlers
- Esme Emerson
- JayaHadADream
- Leonie Biney
Saturday May 24 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- Blossoms
- Sugababes
- Myles Smith
- Sam Fender
- Tom Odell
- Wolf Alice
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- Aitch b2b AJ Tracey
- Artemas
- Good Neighbours
- Inhaler
- Jordan Adetunji
Radio 1 Dance Stage
- Arielle Free
- Charlotte Plank
- Connor Coates
- Danny Howard
- Sarah Story
BBC Introducing Stage
- Erin LeCount
- Jetta
- KOJ
- Liang Lawrence
- LUVCAT
- Mackenzy Mackay
- Sienna Spiro
- Superlate
Sunday, May 25 line-up
Radio 1 Main Stage
- HAIM
- Jorja Smith
- Lola Young
- Mumford & Sons
- Tate McRae
- Wet Leg
Radio 1 New Music Stage
- FLO
- JADE
- Joy Crookes
- Self Esteem
- South Arcade
Radio 1 Dance
- Charlie Tee
- ESSEL
- Jeremiah Asiamah
- Martha
- Sarah Story
BBC Introducing Stage
- aimei 媚
- Courting
- Dirty Nice
- Fat Dog
- Keyside
- Le Boom
- PaisleighB
- Pixey
Are tickets still available for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool?
Saturday and Sunday tickets have now sold out. Friday tickets are available here.
When will I get BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend tickets?
All tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend events will be digital tickets.
You will be able to access your digital tickets by logging into your Ticketmaster account. Tickets will be released to your Ticketmaster App within two weeks of the event, and no later than three days before. Your phone is your ticket. Tickets will not be available to print.
When do gates open for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025?
Ticketmaster has confirmed that gates will open at 11.00am for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25. Gate times for Friday, May 23 will be available in due course.
When is last entry for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025?
On all event days, the last entry is at 8.45pm, and the events will end no later than 10.00pm.
Food and drink stalls at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2025
There will be plenty of food options for you to choose from at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, including child friendly options and vegan, vegetarian and gluten free choices. Options will include homemade pizzas, plant based dishes, curries, quality burgers, fish & chips, loaded fries, ice cream vendors and more.
There will be hot and cold beverages available and there will be a number of bars serving beers, ciders, wines and spirits, some of which will come from local suppliers.
Public transport for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend at Sefton Park
There will be a dedicated shuttle bus service for Big Weekend. Buses will operate from the city centre on Charlotte Street / Elliot Street to Croxteth Drive at the event site. The service will run every 30 minutes at the following times:
- Friday: From the city centre to the event 12pm - 5.00pm. | Return to the city centre from the event finish –11.30pm.
- Saturday & Sunday: From the city centre to the event 9.00am to 5.00pm. | Return to the city centre from the event finish –11.30pm.
Shuttle bus tickets cost £2 per single journey and can only be purchased on board. Advance purchase is not available.
Other bus services include:
- Liverpool ONE bus station to Speke and reverse 82, 82a.
- Liverpool ONE to Halewood 75, 80, 80a (JL Airport and reverse, 26, 27 (Sheil Road Circular to Sefton Park Road).
- Liverpool ONE 86a to John Lennon Airport and reverse.
- Queen Square to Ullet Road, 76.
- Bootle Bus Station to Aigburth Vale (Sefton Park) 68, 68A, 68B, 68E
The nearest train stations are St Michaels and Mossley Hill. Information can be found via Merseyrail.
BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend bag allowance & prohibited items
Guests can bring one small bag per person (no bigger than A4 size – W21cm x H30cm x D8cm). There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities.
The following articles are not permitted at the event:
- Drugs, including so called legal highs
- Drones
- Professional photography equipment
- Animals other than registered assistance dogs
- Alcohol (unless purchased on site)
- Selfie Sticks
- Chairs (except for registered access customers and those approved for accessible viewing areas
- Golf / large umbrellas (1 metre or more)
- Flags
- Knives
- Fireworks
- Smoke canisters
- Sky or Chinese lanterns
- Gas canisters (including aerosols over 250ml and nitrous oxide / CO2 Dispensers)
- Megaphones
- Air horns
- Sound systems
- Spray cans
- Balloons
- Flares
- Weapons
- Dangerous or hazardous items
- Laser devices
- Glass (including perfume and aftershave)
- Cans
- Poles
- Blow torches
- Unauthorised items for trading, including any goods using unauthorised event logos
- Any article that might be used as a weapon and / or compromise public safety including unofficial tabards / high-viz