Merseyrail train stations across Liverpool and Merseyside will close for the Liverpool FC Premier League victory parade, with queuing systems in place on May 26.

Thousands of Liverpool supporters are set descend on the city this Bank Holiday Monday (May 26) to celebrate the Reds’ Premier League title win. The victory parade will begin at 2.30pm, finishing in Liverpool city centre after travelling around the city.

A series of road closures will be in place, with visitors urged not to drive into the city. Those wishing to make use of Merseyrail services will also face disruption.

Queuing systems will be in place throughout Bank Holiday Monday, with passengers warned that stations will be extremely busy due to the parade. Multiple train stations across Liverpool and Merseyside will be closed all day and service changes will be in effect.

Below is everything you need to know if you’re planning to travel to Liverpool via Merseyrail.

Liverpool FC victory parade route

The 15km victory parade route will start at Allerton Maze and will travel north bound on Queens Drive towards the Fiveways roundabout and Rocket flyover. From there it will journey along:

Queens Drive

Mill Bank

West Derby Road

Islington

Leeds Street

The Strand

Route finishes at Blundell Street

Merseyrail station closures for LFC victory parade

In Liverpool City Centre, James Street and Lime Street low level stations will be closed all day.

On the Northern line, Bank Hall, Walton, and Cressington stations will be closed all day.

On the Wirral line, Capenhurst, Bromborough Rake, and Green Lane will be closed all day.

Merseyrail stations will be closed during Liverpool FC's victory parade. | LFC via Getty / LCRCA / Canva

Merseyrail service changes for LFC victory parade

If travelling on the Northern line, customers will need to use Moorfields station to board or alight services in Liverpool City Centre.

If travelling on the Wirral line, customers will need to use Liverpool Central station to board or alight services in Liverpool City Centre.

Some train times will also change. Customers are advised journey planner below to view detailed train times and service information.

Liverpool FC victory parade road closures

The Strand will be closed northbound from the Upper Parliament Street/Great George Street junction to Leeds Street/Great Howard Street junction from 4.00am to 10.00pm or until it is safe to re-open.

The southbound lane will be closed from approx. 12.00pm – 8.00pm, again subject to crowd safety requirements. Additionally, Leeds Street City bound will be closed from 12.00pm until approx. 8.00pm.