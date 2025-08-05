Merseyrail confirms special travel arrangements for Everton's third and final test match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium this Saturday (August 9).

The Toffees will play AS Roma in a pre-season friendly, with the fixture marking the final test event at the state-of-the-art stadium, before the first league fixture on August 24. A full-capacity crowd of 52,769 is expected for the game (kick-off 3pm), which will be followed by an EFC v Roma Legends fixture at 5.15pm.

Ahead of the double-header, Merseyrail has issued a reminder to Blues fans. The rail operator says “robust” arrangements will be in place, but Sandhills - the closest Merseyrail stop to the Hill Dickinson Stadium - will be “extremely” busy.

Sandhills station will serve as the main hub for matchday travel. A new second entrance and pedestrian footbridge at the station has been constructed and will be open for the event to help manage the expected large crowds.

Everton fans at Sandhills. | David Humphreys

Merseyrail service information

A 15-minute service will operate on the Southport, Ormskirk, Hunts Cross, and Headbolt Lane lines before and after the event.

All available 4 and 8-car trains will be in service to support increased demand.

Customers travelling on the Southport line will notice changes to the arrival and departure times of services.

A revised timetable will also be in place for customers travelling to or from Cressington station.

Those travelling, are strongly encouraged to use the Merseyrail journey planner via the website or app to check updated train times and plan their journey.

Moorfields and Bank Hall stations are also within a 25-minute walk of the stadium and offer good alternatives to avoid congestion at Sandhills. Both stations will also be used as part of Merseyrail’s contingency plans, should disruption occur at Sandhills station during the event.

Wirral line services will run to a normal timetable, with additional services supporting the usual 30-minute frequency from 7.30pm onwards.

Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, the new home of Everton Football Club. | Getty Images

Neil Grabham, Managing Director at Merseyrail, said: “We look forward to welcoming Everton fans who choose to travel by Merseyrail to this weekend’s third test event at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“We’ve put in place a robust plan with extra services and staff across the network to support, but customers should expect the network to be very busy on Saturday.

“Like train stations near other major football stadiums across the UK, Sandhills station will be extremely busy on matchdays.

“Customers can help us, to help them, by planning ahead, allowing extra time for journeys, and considering alternative routes in case of unexpected disruption.”

Full travel information - including buses and Mersey Ferries services - can be found here.