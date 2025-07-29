Everton FC’s third test event at its new Hill Dickinson Stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock will take place on August 9, ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Toffees will play AS Roma in a pre-season friendly, with the fixture marking the final test event at the state-of-the-art stadium, before the first league fixture on August 24. A full-capacity crowd of 52,769 is expected for the game (kick-off 3pm), which will be followed by an EFC v Roma Legends fixture at 5.15pm.

Ahead of the double-header, Merseytravel has issued information and advice for Blues fans.

The public transport operator is continuing “to test and improve” its plans to serve the new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, working with Everton Football Club, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Liverpool City Council and other partners.

Merseytravel says public transport services have “been strengthened” both ahead of the kick-off time of 3.00pm and the end of the event, with increased rail services and shuttle buses and the use of Mersey Ferries.

Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock, the new home of Everton Football Club. | Getty Images

Merseyrail services

A 15-minute service will run on the Southport, Ormskirk, Hunts Cross, and Headbolt Lane lines before and after the event, with all available 4 and 8-car trains in operation. There will also be some changes to the timetable on the Southport line. Between 10:00am and 8:00pm, Liverpool-bound services will arrive and depart at different times to those of the usual timetable.

At Sandhills and Liverpool City Centre stations, a crowd flow management system will be in place. Rail users are urged to check the Merseyrail website journey planner before travelling.

Bus services

An increased number of shuttle buses will operate ahead of and following the event from Liverpool city centre, Bootle and Kirkby bus stations - with park and ride options available at all locations.

Everton logo at Hill Dickinson stadium. | Dockside Digital

There will be four commercially operated shuttle bus services for the test event, running from 11:30am before kick-off and then from the end of the test event, but not during the match. These include: 918 Service from / to Kirkby; 919 Service from / to Commutation Row; 929 Service from / to Liverpool One Bus Station; 939 Service from / to Bootle Strand Bus Station.

Mersey Ferries

The trial use of Mersey Ferries for the second test event – linking Wirral to the stadium – was deemed a success and will continue. A special matchday Cross River Shuttle service will operate, starting from 11.00am at Seacombe, with the final departure at 1:40pm. The stadium is a 30-minute walk from the Pier Head.

For the return journey post-match, the Cross River Shuttle will commence at 5:50pm and operate until 7:50pm, allowing fans time to walk back from the stadium after the game. If used frequently enough this could be a new service to serve future match events at the new stadium.