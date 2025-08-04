Stagecoach will operate dedicated matchday bus services for Everton Football Club's final test event at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Stagecoach has announced it will operate three dedicated matchday bus services for the third and final test event at Everton Football Club’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday (August 9).

The three services - 918 from Kirkby, 919 from Liverpool city centre, and 939 from Bootle bus station - will transport supporters and from the new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock, as Everton conclude their pre-season schedule with a 3pm kick-off against Italian side, AS Roma.

The 918 services will begin operating three hours before kick-off, with the 919 and 939 operating from two hours before kick-off. Return journeys will be available from 10 minutes (919 and 939) and 15-20 minutes (918) after the final whistle.

A full-capacity crowd of 52,769 is expected for the game, which will be followed by an EFC v Roma Legends fixture at 5.15pm.

Merseytravel is continuing “to test and improve” its plans to serve the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Everton Football Club, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Liverpool City Council and other partners.

The travel operator says public transport services have “been strengthened” with increased rail services and shuttle buses and the use of Mersey Ferries. Further information is available here.

Simon Tramalloni, Interim Operations Director at Stagecoach Merseyside, said: “We’ve listened to passenger feedback from the first two test events and are proud to offer an enhanced network of services for the final fixture before the Premier League kicks off.

“Our 918, 919, and 939 services are all about making travel cost-effective, efficient and accessible for Evertonians across the Liverpool city region. Don’t let parking, traffic and long walks spoil your matchday experience, simply hop on one of our services and enjoy the build-up stress-free.”