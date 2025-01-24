Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beauty spots across Sefton are closed to the public today (Friday, January 24) as winds of up to 80mph are expected to hit the Merseyside coastal town.

The closures come as a result of Storm Éowyn, which is causing major disruption across Merseyside and much of the North West. An amber weather warning for wind is in force until 9.00pm in Sefton and Wirral, and a yellow weather warning - covering the whole of Merseyside - is in force until midnight.

In a statement shared on Friday, a spokesperson for Sefton Council said all parks across the borough are closed as “a precaution to keep visitors safe from falling trees or branches” and will be reopened once assessments have taken place.

The statement continued: “Parks, particularly those with trees and wooded areas, pose a significant risk during high winds and we strongly advise people to avoid these spaces until the weather improves.”

“With winds predicted to reach up to 70 or 80mph in coastal areas, we strongly advise people to avoid Sefton’s coastline, wooded areas, and open, unsheltered areas during Storm Eowyn. Dog walkers are encouraged to avoid these areas and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Formby beach. | Chris Denny

Formby’s National Trust nature reserve is also impacted by the storm, with the Victoria Road car park and all toilets closed. A spokesperson for National Trust Formby said: “We hope to re-open on Saturday 25 January and will share updates [on social media].

“Please bear with us as before we can open we will need to carry out tree safety checks. This can only be done once the wind gusts have reduced. We're sorry for any impact this may have on your plans to visit. If you decide to venture out on foot, please take care sticking to open spaces and away from woodland areas.

According to the Met Office, power cuts are likely to occur and there is the risk of danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Residents across Merseyside are facing cancelled flights, trains and ferries, and a rare red warning is in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.