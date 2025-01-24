Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool is set to face strong gusts as Storm Éowyn hits, with winds reaching up to 70mph. Here's the hour-by-hour breakdown for Friday, January 24, and the weather warnings in place.

The biggest storm of the year is causing disruption across the UK and Ireland, with winds of up to 70mph expected to hit Merseyside and residents facing cancelled flights, trains and ferries.

An amber weather warning for wind is until 9.00pm on Friday (January 24), covering large swathes of Merseyside - including Wirral and parts of Sefton - and the the North West. A yellow weather warning is also in force until 11.59pm, covering the whole of Merseyside, including Liverpool.

According to the Met Office, power cuts are likely to occur and there is the risk of danger to life from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Strong winds in New Brighton, Merseyside. | Getty Images

Below is the hour-by-hour forecast for Liverpool today, listing wind speeds for the strongest gusts.

Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Liverpool (Friday, January 24)

09.00am: Sunny. Wind gust of 65mph.

10.00am: Sunny. Wind gust of 66mph.

11.00am: Sunny. Wind gust of 65mph.

12.00pm: Sunny. Wind gust of 64mph.

1.00pm: Sunny. Wind gust of 61mph.

2.00pm: Sunny. Wind gust of 56mph.

3.00pm: Sunny. Wind gust of 50mph.

4.00pm: Wind gust of 45mph.

5.00pm: Wind gust of 40mph.

6.00pm: Wind gust of 38mph.

7.00pm: Wind gust of 36mph.

8.00pm: Wind gust of 34mph.

9.00pm: Wind gust of 32mph.

10.00pm: Wind gust of 30mph.

11.00pm: Wind gust of 29mph.

Saturday is expected to be much more calm, however, a yellow weather warning for wind will be in force on Sunday between 8.00am and 3.00pm.