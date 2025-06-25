Three Merseyside councils have been given a major boost to combat the scourge of chewing gum litter on the streets.

Liverpool City Council, Wirral Borough Council and Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council are among 52 across the country that have successfully applied to the Chewing Gum Task Force, now in its fourth year, for funds to clean gum off pavements and prevent it from being littered again.

They have each recieved a £27,419.59 grant to tackle the issue and are putting plans in place, including buying specialist equipment which can dissolve gum in seconds, along with new signs to discourage gum littering.

Established by Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) and run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, the Chewing Gum Task Force Grant Scheme is open to councils across the UK who wish to clean up gum in their local areas and invest in long-term behaviour change to prevent gum from being dropped in the first place.

The Task Force is funded by major gum manufacturers including Mars Wrigley and Perfetti Van Melle, with an investment of up to £10 million spread over five years.

Councillor Peter Harvey, Cabinet Member for Cleansing and Street Scene at Sefton Council said: “Gum on our streets is unsightly and disgusting. By successfully applying for this Government cash, we can tackle the issue across our communities – making Sefton cleaner and greener.

“We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with Keep Britain Tidy on this initiative. As a council, we share their commitment to creating a better borough for the people of Sefton as well as changing behaviours around littering. Thanks to their funding, we’ll be tackling several hotspot areas across the borough, including areas of high footfall in Bootle, Waterloo and Southport, where chewing gum litter has been a persistent issue. We also hope to change behaviour.”

Chewing gum on pavement

Estimates suggest the annual clean-up cost of chewing gum for councils in the UK is around £7 million and, according to Keep Britain Tidy, around 77 per cent of England’s streets and 99 per cent of retail sites are stained with gum.

Environment Minister Mary Creagh said: “Chewing gum litter is a stain on our communities. These grants, funded by gum producers, will empower local councils to tackle this issue head-on, delivering cleaner streets for all. This government is committed to ending our throwaway society. That is why we have already banned single-use vapes, and announced a crackdown on waste crime.”

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, said: “Chewing gum continues to be an unsightly form of litter in our public spaces – though thankfully the scheme is leading to significant reductions. People need to remember that disposing irresponsibly of their gum causes harm to our environment as it takes years to decompose naturally – and, ultimately, costs the public purse to clean it up.”