Rise has just opened in Liverpool, promising delicious acai bowls, tasty coffee and matcha, and all-day brunch dishes.

The vibey food joint first launched in Preston in 2019 and has since gained a cult following across the North. The brand has two venues in Preston, one in York and, now, one in Liverpool’s Exchange Flags.

After seeing rave reviews about the new site, I headed there on Sunday (June 22) to see if I was worth all the fuss. Expecting a long wait, I was pleased to only have to wait around 15 minutes for a table inside.

As soon as we walked in, I loved the interior and the cool prints on the walls - so much so that I’ve been looking at how to buy them myself. The minimalist decor was lovely and the atmosphere was peaceful and pleasant.

Rise, Exchange Flags. Liverpool's newest vibey brunch spot. | Emma Dukes

After being shown to our seats, a very friendly team member explained we needed to go up to the counter to order and let us know that a couple of menu items were fully sold out.

I had already stalked Rise on Instagram so knew I was going to order the blueberry iced matcha with coconut milk, and an acai bowl. Jess chose the cinnamon bun iced latte with decaf coffee and the poached eggs on sourdough.

The drinks were brought over promptly and were sooo pretty - a solid ten out of ten for presentation. They even came with wooden straws with Scouse slang like ‘boss tha’ written on.

The matcha was everything I had hoped it would be and I knew it was going to be good when I saw the matcha itself was bright green, not a dull pale green which you often get with pre-mixed, low quality matcha lattes.

We waited a little longer for the food but that was expected as Rise is so popular right now. It was worth the wait too because the food was insane and again, the presentation was immaculate.

Every staff member we interacted with was friendly and helpful, despite it being very busy, and the whole experience was lovely. Annoyingly, it was so good that I know I’m going to end up going back and spending more money on food than I really should.