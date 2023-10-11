Merseyside companies owed more than £3.5m by collapsed discount store Wilko
The popular discount store collapsed into administration in August, leaving thousands without jobs and empty shop units across the country.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Companies across Liverpool and Merseyside are owed more than £3.5 million after high street chain Wilko collapsed and was placed into administration.
The high street retailer was unable to survive after being hit by inflationary pressures and competition from rivals, resulting in the closures of more than 350 stores across the UK, including shops in Merseyside. Thousands of workers were left without jobs and shop units were left vacant across the country.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pepco Group, which owns Poundland in the UK, acquired the leases of 71 Wilko stores in September and will re-open them under the Poundland brand.
Companies House documents show that when Wilko collapsed, they owed £625 million, including £548 million to unsecured creditors. Amongst them are 13 companies in Merseyside who are owed a grand total of £3,745,289 between them.
Merseyside companies owed money
- Appreciate Group PLC is a prepayment company with a number of brands including Love2Shop. Based in Birkenhead, the company is owed £2,046 by the Wilko administrators.
- SFL Mobile Radio Holdings LTD, based in Birkenhead, is a telecommunications company that provides two-way radio communication services such as walkie-talkies. It is owed £572 by Wilko administrators.
- Shipping company, Maersk Logistics and Services UK LTD, operating from The Plaza in Liverpool, is owed £1,566,196 by adminstrators. Maersk’s USD account is owed £1,434,331.
- Insurance broker, Mason Owen and Partners LTD, based in Liverpool, is owed £30,819 by Wilko administrators.
- Atmore Developments LTD, based on Liverpool’s Dale Street, is owed £42,558.
- Property advisor, Mason Partners LLP, based in Liverpool, is owed £25,600 by Wilko administrators.
- Carter Synergy in Bootle is a commercial refrigeration equipment company, owed £310,874.
- Expert shopfitters, Oakhurst Southport LTD, are owed £1,180 by Wilko administrators.
- Benross Marketing LTD, Speke, is owed £91.
- Liberty House Toys, based in Liverpool’s King Edwards Industrial Estate, is owed £47,274 by Wilko administrators.
- One of country’s leading houseware suppliers, Rayware LTD based in Speke is owed £118,501.
- Rentokil Initial UK Ltd, at Knowsley Industrial Park, is owed £164,967 by Wilko administrators.
- The Liverpool base of United Biscuits UK, an international snack supplier, is owed £280.