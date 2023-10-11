The popular discount store collapsed into administration in August, leaving thousands without jobs and empty shop units across the country.

Companies across Liverpool and Merseyside are owed more than £3.5 million after high street chain Wilko collapsed and was placed into administration.

The high street retailer was unable to survive after being hit by inflationary pressures and competition from rivals, resulting in the closures of more than 350 stores across the UK, including shops in Merseyside. Thousands of workers were left without jobs and shop units were left vacant across the country.

Pepco Group, which owns Poundland in the UK, acquired the leases of 71 Wilko stores in September and will re-open them under the Poundland brand.

Companies House documents show that when Wilko collapsed, they owed £625 million, including £548 million to unsecured creditors. Amongst them are 13 companies in Merseyside who are owed a grand total of £3,745,289 between them.

Merseyside companies owed money