The Charity Commission has opened a statutory inquiry into a Merseyside foodbank, over concerns the charity cannot account for its use of funds.

The inquiry is investigating the circumstances that led to a major grant funder terminating its relationship with Knowsley Foodbank and concerns about whether it has been managed in accordance with its governing document.

Knowsley Foodbank was set up to prevent and relieve poverty in Knowsley and the surrounding area through the operation of a foodbank and community store offering food, essential items and linked support, services and advice to individuals and families in financial need.

The Charity Commission started engaging with the charity in June 2025 after allegations were made regarding information submitted by the charity to one of its grant providers.

Information obtained by the Commission through its compliance work indicated further regulatory concerns that require assessment, including payments to a non-charitable company and the accuracy of information the charity submitted to the Commission.

The inquiry into Knowsley Foodbank will examine the administration, governance and management of the charity including:

Whether the charity has a sufficient number of trustees who are both willing and capable of managing it in accordance with its governing document.

Financial management and whether funds have been properly expended in accordance with the charity’s governing document and can be accounted for.

Conflicts of interest and connected party transactions.

Whether false and misleading information has been submitted to the Commission.

The Commission says it may extend the scope of the inquiry if additional regulatory issues emerge.

Liverpool World has approached Knowsley Foodbank for comment.