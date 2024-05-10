'Be vigilant' - Merseyside Police issue warning ahead of weekend of sunshine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The force is urging people to ‘be vigilant’ near open water.

With beautiful sunshine and warm temperatures expected this weekend, Merseyside Police is warning the public about the dangers of open water swimming.

As the weather gets warmer, the force typically sees an increase in reports of people swimming in open water – often unaware of the dangers that can lead to injury and sadly in some cases, to accidental death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent years, a number of people have died in Merseyside as a result of open water swimming, including experienced swimmer Haydn Griffiths who died in 2022 after trying to swim out to the wind turbines off New Brighton. Just last year, 15-year-old Erin Madden died after a fun day swimming with friends at St Helens’ Carr Mill Dam turned into a ‘catastrophic emergency’.

In the St Helens area alone, there are a number of lakes, reservoirs, ponds, canals and rivers and Inspector Stacey Pope of the Neighbourhood Policing Team is urging people to ‘be vigilant’.

“Open water swimming is vastly different to swimming in a pool and is much more dangerous. Even in warm weather, the water is often a lot colder than you expect and sudden immersion can lead to cold water shock. Even the strongest of swimmers can get into difficulty quickly.

“Please be vigilant, even when near stretches of open water. Drowning is one of the leading causes of accidental death in the UK and we know that many of these cases involve normal everyday activities where there was no intention of entering the water,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The depth of open water can be difficult to judge, and steep sides and banks can make it hard to get out. There are also hidden dangers beneath the surface of the water, or currents, as well as contaminants that can make you extremely ill.

Inspector Pope continued: “Officers will be patrolling areas around bodies of open water, including popular spots that can attract groups of youths who actively engage in anti-social behaviour. We will share water safety advice with members of the public and take positive action regarding any anti-social behaviour, so residents and visitors alike can enjoy the area and stay safe.

“We urge the public to familiarise themselves with the water safety advice from Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service and the RNLI. Pay attention to signs at local beauty spots, know the location of lifesaving apparatus such as throw lines and what to do if you see someone who is in trouble in the water.”

Open water safety advice

IF YOU SEE SOMEONE IN DANGER IN THE WATER:

Remember: Call, Tell, Throw.

CALL - dial 999 and ask for the Fire & Rescue Service if inland or Coastguard if near the coast

TELL - Tell them to float on their back

THROW - Look for something that floats or that they could hold onto and throw it to them.

Do not enter the water yourself – you could also get into difficulty

IF YOU ARE IN DANGER IN THE WATER:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, or get into difficulty, remember: Float to Live.