Merseyside Police to face scrutiny over use of force

Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) will scrutinise Merseyside Police’s use of force at a public meeting with the Chief Constable today (June 16).

The law allows police officers to use force which is ‘necessary, proportionate and reasonable’ to make an arrest, prevent crime or to ensure their own safety and the safety of others.

Emily Spurrell will review how the organisation exercises these powers at a three-hour public Scrutiny Meeting with Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and her senior team today at Mann Island.

It will include reviewing how often force is used when making an arrest and how often these incidents lead to an injury to either officers or suspects. It will also review the different methods used, including taser, batons, and the deployment of police dogs, as well as restraint tactics such as handcuffing.

Nearly 6,000 ‘stop and searches’ were carried out across Merseyside in March – the highest number in more than two years - and the PCC will ask for an update on how this tactic is being used to keep communities safe.

Emily Spurrell, Merseyside PCC | LTV

Data will also be examined showing the personal characteristics of the people involved in these incidents, including their age, gender and ethnicity, to ensure these powers are being used proportionately.

Also under the spotlight will be how Merseyside Police investigates crime, including how long cases take to reach a conclusion and how often this results in a positive outcome for victims of crime.

The meeting will also look at key issues in relation to police custody including the number of people detained, how long they remain in custody, and the prevalence of drugs, as well as how often strip searches are undertaken.

As part of the session covering ‘emerging issues’ the PCC will also recognise and thank Merseyside Police for its response to the major incident on Water Street three weeks ago and ask the Chief Constable for an update on the investigation.

Police and emergency personnel on the scene after a car collided with pedestrians during Liverpool's Premier League winners parade. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The police leaders will also discuss a recent ‘rapid review’ conducted by independent assessors from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) into the violent disorder which took place last August, giving the Chief Constable the chance to update on what steps are being taken to ensure their recommendations are being implemented in Merseyside.

The session will also include questions submitted by the public and from the PCC’s two independent scrutiny members.

Members of the public are encouraged to watch the meeting live at 1.00pm today. A recording will also be available on the PCC’s website afterwards.