Several Merseyside restaurants have been named as finalists in the 2026 curry awards, competing in top categories such as Curry Restaurant of the Year and Takeaway of the Year.

The annual Nation’s Curry Awards celebrate and highlight the success of the UK’s curry industry, and aims to encourage a new generation to get excited and involved in the sector again.

Awards are up for grabs in a host of categories, including Curry Restaurant of the Year, Takeaway of the Year and Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year.

Seven fantastic Merseyside restaurants are vying for an accolade in the 2026 edition of the awards, having been named as finalists this week.

The Indian Kitchen, on Garston Old Road, is up for the Takeaway of the Year title, while Smithdown Road’s Watani could be crowned Afghani Restaurant of the Year.

Southport’s Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant & Bar is a finalist in the Nepalese Restaurant of the Year category, as are Da Mount Gurkha in Waterloo and Jomsom Nepalese Restaurant on Dovedale Road.

Ajab Gajab Indian Street Food Restaurant & Bar in Formby is up for Street Food Restaurant of the Year, while Upton’s Kerala Kitchen Restaurant is vying for the Outstanding Restaurant of the Year title.

Nearby, Parkgate’s Britannia Spice is in the running for Best Chef of the Year.

The winners will be announced at a sparkling awards ceremony on January 12, 2026.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the 4th Nation’s Curry Awards 2026 said: “We look forward to once again celebrating the finest in the UK’s curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The UK’s curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special.

“We’d like to congratulate all of our finalists and wish them the best of luck.”