Merseyrail train station on track to be named best in Britain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Merseyside train station is in the running to be crowned Britain’s best at the World Cup of Stations 2024.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail Delivery Group host the annual tournament, which was established in 2019, and will this year crown the ‘Station with the Best Local Businesses’, shining a spotlight on on the businesses that make stations vital community hubs, driving local economies.

A special bonus round will feature stations nominated by the Community Rail Network, recognised for promoting local engagement, social inclusion, and sustainable travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting on October 14, stations across Britain will go head-to-head in a knockout competition over three days, with a public vote deciding who will make it to the final showdown in each region. The national winner will be announced on October 22.

Maghull train station, Merseyside. | Rail Delivery Group

Among this year’s shortlist is Merseyrail’s Maghull train station, praised for its Coffee Carriage café. According to Rail Delivery Group, the venue is “more than just a café” and is a “vital meeting place and community hub.”

The station also benefits from local volunteers who work with the local community and schools to create a stunning station green space, which was included in the National Open Gardens scheme.

North West shortlist

Four stations in the North West are battling it out for the title - Manchester Victoria, Maghull, Oxenholme and Carlisle. Voting officially opens at 8.00am on Wednesday (October 16) and closes at 12.00am.