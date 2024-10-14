Merseyrail train station on track to be named best in Britain
Rail Delivery Group host the annual tournament, which was established in 2019, and will this year crown the ‘Station with the Best Local Businesses’, shining a spotlight on on the businesses that make stations vital community hubs, driving local economies.
A special bonus round will feature stations nominated by the Community Rail Network, recognised for promoting local engagement, social inclusion, and sustainable travel.
Starting on October 14, stations across Britain will go head-to-head in a knockout competition over three days, with a public vote deciding who will make it to the final showdown in each region. The national winner will be announced on October 22.
Among this year’s shortlist is Merseyrail’s Maghull train station, praised for its Coffee Carriage café. According to Rail Delivery Group, the venue is “more than just a café” and is a “vital meeting place and community hub.”
The station also benefits from local volunteers who work with the local community and schools to create a stunning station green space, which was included in the National Open Gardens scheme.
North West shortlist
Four stations in the North West are battling it out for the title - Manchester Victoria, Maghull, Oxenholme and Carlisle. Voting officially opens at 8.00am on Wednesday (October 16) and closes at 12.00am.
