Hour-by-hour weekend weather forecast for Liverpool as the Met Office reveals when heat will return

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:00 BST
The Met Office forecasts a mild weekend in Liverpool, while early next week sees warmer weather due to Tropical Storm Dexter.

The Met Office is predicting a mild weekend in Liverpool, with the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter bringing the heat next week.

According to the weather service, Liverpool will see maximum temperatures of 20°C/21°C this weekend, with sunny intervals. Next week will see warmer conditions, with Tuesday bringing 27°C and sunshine.

Below is your full Met Office weather forecast for the coming weekend.

The sun begins to shine on Bold Street.placeholder image
The sun begins to shine on Bold Street. | Emma Dukes

Hour-by-hour Liverpool weekend weather forecast

Saturday, August 9

  • 12.00am: Clear night. High of 16°C.
  • 1.00am: Partly cloudy night. High of 16°C.
  • 2.00am: Partly cloudy night. High of 16°C.
  • 3.00am: Partly cloudy night. High of 15°C.
  • 4.00am: Partly cloudy night. High of 15°C.
  • 5.00am: Clear night. High of 15°C.
  • 6.00am: Sunny. High of 15°C.
  • 7.00am: Sunny. High of 15°C.
  • 8.00am: Sunny. High of 16°C.
  • 9.00am: Sunny intervals. High of 17°C.
  • 10.00am: Sunny intervals. High of 18°C.
  • 11.00am: Sunny intervals. High of 19°C.
  • 12.00pm: Cloudy. High of 19°C.
  • 1.00pm: Overcast. High of 19°C.
  • 2.00pm: Cloudy. High of 19°C.
  • 3.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 20°C.
  • 4.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 20°C.
  • 5.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 20°C.
  • 6.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 19°C.
  • 7.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 19°C.
  • 8.00pm: Sunny. High of 19°C.
  • 9.00pm: Clear night. High of 18°C.
  • 10.00pm: Clear night. High of 17°C.
  • 11.00pm: Clear night. High of 17°C.

Sunday, August 10

(A full hour-by-hour forecast is not yet available)

  • 12.00am: Clear night. High of 16°C.
  • 1.00am: Clear night. High of 16°C.
  • 4.00am: Clear night. High of 15°C.
  • 7.00am: Sunny intervals. High of 14°C.
  • 10.00am: Sunny intervals. High of 17°C.
  • 1.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 19°C.
  • 4.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 20°C.
  • 7.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 19°C.
  • 10.00pm: Partly cloudy night. High of 18°C.
