Hour-by-hour weekend weather forecast for Liverpool as the Met Office reveals when heat will return
The Met Office forecasts a mild weekend in Liverpool, while early next week sees warmer weather due to Tropical Storm Dexter.
The Met Office is predicting a mild weekend in Liverpool, with the remnants of Tropical Storm Dexter bringing the heat next week.
According to the weather service, Liverpool will see maximum temperatures of 20°C/21°C this weekend, with sunny intervals. Next week will see warmer conditions, with Tuesday bringing 27°C and sunshine.
Below is your full Met Office weather forecast for the coming weekend.
Hour-by-hour Liverpool weekend weather forecast
Saturday, August 9
- 12.00am: Clear night. High of 16°C.
- 1.00am: Partly cloudy night. High of 16°C.
- 2.00am: Partly cloudy night. High of 16°C.
- 3.00am: Partly cloudy night. High of 15°C.
- 4.00am: Partly cloudy night. High of 15°C.
- 5.00am: Clear night. High of 15°C.
- 6.00am: Sunny. High of 15°C.
- 7.00am: Sunny. High of 15°C.
- 8.00am: Sunny. High of 16°C.
- 9.00am: Sunny intervals. High of 17°C.
- 10.00am: Sunny intervals. High of 18°C.
- 11.00am: Sunny intervals. High of 19°C.
- 12.00pm: Cloudy. High of 19°C.
- 1.00pm: Overcast. High of 19°C.
- 2.00pm: Cloudy. High of 19°C.
- 3.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 20°C.
- 4.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 20°C.
- 5.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 20°C.
- 6.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 19°C.
- 7.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 19°C.
- 8.00pm: Sunny. High of 19°C.
- 9.00pm: Clear night. High of 18°C.
- 10.00pm: Clear night. High of 17°C.
- 11.00pm: Clear night. High of 17°C.
Sunday, August 10
(A full hour-by-hour forecast is not yet available)
- 12.00am: Clear night. High of 16°C.
- 1.00am: Clear night. High of 16°C.
- 4.00am: Clear night. High of 15°C.
- 7.00am: Sunny intervals. High of 14°C.
- 10.00am: Sunny intervals. High of 17°C.
- 1.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 19°C.
- 4.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 20°C.
- 7.00pm: Sunny intervals. High of 19°C.
- 10.00pm: Partly cloudy night. High of 18°C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.