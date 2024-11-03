Named back in 1207 by Sir Percival Montangle, Monty the Mersey Monster is said to have enjoyed centuries of slumber in the deep waters around the Wirral peninsula.

On Friday and Saturday the river monster emerged in a spectacular blaze of fire and fireworks as part of the grand finale of Wirral’s year as Borough of Culture 2024.

Monty was joined by Thingumajig Theatre’s Ghost Caribou. Part caribou and part spirit, the giant illuminated creatures roamed around the promenade, accompanied by a wild herdsperson and ethereal music.

Don’t worry if you missed it, Ian Fairbrother was there to capture the show. Watch the video of Monty above and browse the pictures of the monster and the ghost caribou below.

