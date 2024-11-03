Watch Monty the Mersey Monster's spectacular appearance in blaze of fire and fireworks in New Brighton

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor

Editor

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 10:51 BST

Giant ghost caribou and fire-breathing Monty the Mersey Monster emerged from the deep this weekend to wow crowds in New Brighton with a bright and colourful display at the Marine Lake.

Named back in 1207 by Sir Percival Montangle, Monty the Mersey Monster is said to have enjoyed centuries of slumber in the deep waters around the Wirral peninsula.

On Friday and Saturday the river monster emerged in a spectacular blaze of fire and fireworks as part of the grand finale of Wirral’s year as Borough of Culture 2024.

Monty was joined by Thingumajig Theatre’s Ghost Caribou. Part caribou and part spirit, the giant illuminated creatures roamed around the promenade, accompanied by a wild herdsperson and ethereal music.

Don’t worry if you missed it, Ian Fairbrother was there to capture the show. Watch the video of Monty above and browse the pictures of the monster and the ghost caribou below.

1. Monty the Mersey Monster

Ian Fairbrother

2. Monty the Mersey Monster

Ian Fairbrother

3. Ghost Caribou

Ian Fairbrother

4. Ghost Caribou

Ian Fairbrother

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:FireworksVideoFire
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice