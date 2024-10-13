Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Inspired by the legend of Monty the Mersey Monster, Wirral will end its year as Borough of Culture with an exciting display of light and colour.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Named back in 1207 by Sir Percival Montangle, Monty the Mersey Monster is said to have enjoyed centuries of slumber in the deep waters around the peninsula. Now, the creature is believed to be making its way back to New Brighton.

Created by outdoor art experts, Walk The Plank - who brought a 25-metre, illuminated dragon to the Albert Dock - the fiery mythical creature is set to swim around New Brighton Marine Lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friends of New Brighton Marine Lake will head into the water in search of the river monster on Halloween weekend, who is expected to emerge in a ‘spectacular blaze’ and be the key focus of ‘an exciting display of light and colour’.

Monty the Mersey Monster is coming to New Brighton. | Wirral View/Walk the Plank

When and where to see Monty the Mersey Monster

The search for the Mersey Monster will take place around New Brighton Marine Lake on Friday November 1 and Saturday November 2. Guests will be able to catch a glimpse of the mythical creature from 5.30 to 6.00pm, 7.00 to 7.30pm and 8.30 to 9pm. The event is completely free to attend and each performance will last around 30 minutes.

The event is funded by the Metro Mayor for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s 1% for culture initiative and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.