Giant ghost reindeers will roam New Brighton this Halloween weekend as Monty the Mersey Monster returns to the Wirral coast.

Named back in 1207 by Sir Percival Montangle, Monty the Mersey Monster is said to have enjoyed centuries of slumber in the deep waters around the peninsula. Now, there have been a number of unconfirmed sightings and the fiery monster is said to have made its way back to New Brighton.

The Friends of New Brighton Marine Lake will head into the water in search of the river monster on November 1 and 2, who is expected to emerge in a ‘spectacular blaze’ and be the key focus of ‘an exciting display of light and colour’.

Monty the Mersey Monster is coming to New Brighton. | Wirral View/Walk the Plank

Joining the magnificent monster will be Thingumajig Theatre’s Ghost Caribou. Part caribou and part spirit, the giant illuminated creatures will roam around the promenade, accompanied by a wild herdsperson, in a night-time performance that will combine ethereal music, song and shadow puppets to tell beautiful stories of their journey into a dream-world.

Walk the Plank has been commissioned to produce the event following their success in curating activities around the visit of Gaia – the huge ‘floating earth’ installation – which attracted around 33,000 visitors to Birkenhead Park in May.

Thingumajig Theatre’s Ghost Caribou. | Thingumajig Theatre’s Ghost Caribou/Wirral Council

The search for the Mersey Monster is the grand finale of Wirral’s year as Borough of Culture 2024, and is funded by the Metro Mayor for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority’s 1% for culture initiative and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Event timings

The search for the Mersey Monster will take place around New Brighton Marine Lake on Friday November 1 and Saturday November 2. Guests will be able to catch a glimpse of the mythical creature from 5.30 to 6.00pm, 7.00 to 7.30pm and 8.30 to 9pm.

The event is completely free to attend and each performance will last around 30 minutes. Thingumajig Theatre’s Ghost Caribou will roam New Brighton prior to Monty’s arrival, from 5.00pm.