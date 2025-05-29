Mowgli Water Street reopens after helping Liverpool victory parade victims
The Water Street venue was filled with customers when a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool’s victory parade celebrations, leaving 79 injured. But, as panicked parade-goers struggled to get phone signal to contact their loved ones, the restaurant made sure they had somewhere to go.
After becoming a hub for police and a triage centre for injured people, Mowgli remained closed for two days.
Sharing a post on Instagram on Tuesday (May 27), owner Nish Katona wrote: “Thank you to my wonderful teams in Water Street who were incredible in their calm maturity, resourcefulness and quick kindness when Mowgli became a medical event centre yesterday - in the face of trauma their love for our beloved city and our Liverpool people was immediate and immense.
“We will let you know when we re open. God bless.”
Now, the popular street food restaurant has reopened, with the venue writing: “Thank you for your understanding.❤️”
