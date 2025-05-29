A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder remains in custody today, after a car ploughed into crowds of Liverpool fans on Water Street on Monday (May 26).

79 people, including children, are believed to have been injured in the incident, with Merseyside Police confirming yesterday that seven remained in hospital in a stable condition.

The force yesterday confirmed it had been granted additional time to question a 53-year-old man from West Derby, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said Water Street was closed at the time of the incident and it is believed that the car followed an ambulance after a road block was temporarily lifted so paramedics could help a man who suffered a suspected heart attack.

Pedestrians walk down Water Street in Liverpool, north-west England on May 28, 2025, where a car ploughed in to crowds that had gathered on May 26 to watch an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League trophy parade. | AFP via Getty Images

When can we expect an update on the Liverpool parade suspect?

Law states that the police can hold a suspect for up to 24 hours without charge, while a senior officer can approve an extension of 12 hours. The magistrates’ court can then approve further 12 hour extensions of up to 96 hours in total, or up to 14 days if the arrest is terrorism related.

Merseyside Police confirmed officers had been granted permission to question the suspect until today (May 29). This means they will either have to charge him or release him by this evening.

Flowers and tributes at the scene in Water Street near the Liver Building in Liverpool on Tuesday after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade on Monday evening

Why hasn’t the Liverpool parade suspect been named?

There is mass speculation on social media about why the suspect has not been named. The reason is simple - he has not been charged.

On February 16, 2022, the Supreme Court handed down its landmark judgment in the case of Bloomberg v ZXC where it confirmed that prior to being charged, a suspect should have a reasonable expectation of privacy, until they are charged.

This ruling can be seen in much of journalists’ reporting, with initial reports of arrests usually only including details such as the suspect’s age, location of residence and gender. Then, once a suspect is charged, further details such as names and images are usually released.