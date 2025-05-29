A disgraced comedian who joked about the Liverpool victory parade crash will “never” be welcome at Liverpool’s most famous comedy club.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Lawrence has received mass backlash after writing on X on Tuesday (May 27): “To be fair, if I was in Liverpool, I'd drive through crowds of people to get the f*** out of there as well.”

Thousands of people slammed the comedian for the statement and many users reported the comment to Merseyside Police, branding Lawrence as a “disgrace”. One person commented: “RIP your career I guess.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s Hot Water Comedy Club branded the ‘joke’ as “vile”, noting: “That’s not comedy. It’s cruelty, plain and simple.” They continued: “He is not welcome at any of our events or venues. His name will never appear on a bill associated with us. His brand of cruelty has no place in the kind of comedy we stand for.”

Andrew Lawrence. | Submitted

The renowned Liverpool venue added that other promoters and comedians should “think carefully” about continuing to book with him.

On Tuesday, Lawrence’s upcoming gig at Caddies Southend was swiftly cancelled. In a statement on X, Caddies Southend said: “The event organisers who had hired our Comedy Club for the Andrew Lawrence night, have cancelled the event. We do not condone or support the comment that has been made online, and we send everyone impacted by the tragic events in Liverpool our support and prayers.”

Responding to the cancellation, Lawrence wrote: “This venue lost their courage after being bombarded with abuse and threats of violence from online trolls. Understandable, but disappointing. I will reschedule for later in the year at a different venue Southend, sorry for the inconvenience, have a great day.”