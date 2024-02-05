Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was airlifted to hospital after being shot in the face during a 'targeted attack' in Old Swan last Monday has died after nearly a week of fighting for his life.

A gunman entered a flat on Haslingden Close at around 4.30pm on 29 January and shot the 50-year-old victim. He was treated by paramedics at the scene and rushed to hospital but sadly died on Sunday afternoon.

A 25-year-old man from Liverpool who was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has now been charged with murder. Shay Walker, of Stoneycroft, will appear at Wirral Remand Court on Monday (5 February).

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Pye said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the victim who has sadly died today. Although a man has been charged, our investigation is ongoing and we are still appealing for anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.

“We understand that every single incident is one too many, and I would like to reassure everyone that we are doing everything we can to remove guns from our communities and are determined and relentless in our pursuit to prevent such violent offences and the use of firearms.

“We use every piece of legislation and focus our resources towards removing weapons from our streets and target those willing to use them. This includes the use of Dispersal Zones, Public Space Protection Orders, Criminal Behaviour Orders and, when necessary and proportionate, our stop and search powers.

“We simply will not tolerate the use of firearms in Merseyside, and will relentlessly pursue anyone who uses them to cause fear and harm in the heart of our communities.”