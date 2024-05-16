Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Film crews are currently in Liverpool shooting scenes for director Guy Ritchie’s new heist film Fountain of Youth.

Two blockbuster movie stars have been spotted filming in Liverpool - the beautiful city dubbed as the ‘Hollywood of the North’.

Black Swan and Star Wars actress Natalie Portman and A Quiet Place and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski are currently shooting scenes for director Guy Ritchie’s new heist film Fountain of Youth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sets for the new movie were first spotted at the start of this week and filming is still underway, with the famous duo first pictured outside St George’s Hall on Thursday (May 16).

Natalie Portman and John Krasinski shooting a new film in Liverpool - May 16, 2024. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

John Krasinski shooting a new film in Liverpool - May 16, 2024. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

Natalie Portman and John Krasinski shooting a new film in Liverpool - May 16, 2024. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

Images taken by local photographer, Ian Fairbrother, show John Krasinski - who rose to fame as Jim Halpert in the hit US series, The Office - stood wearing a brown suit, as well as filming scenes in a sports car with Natalie Portman.